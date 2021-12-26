Snow removal underway in Bismarck, Mandan

Bismarck and Mandan officials are asking people to remove vehicles from streets as they continue snow removal efforts.

Bismarck's Road and Street Department's snow removal effort resumed at noon Sunday. Crews on Saturday plowed emergency routes and major arterial streets. They will move into residential areas Sunday and continue until all streets are plowed.

Property owners are responsible for clearing snow from mailbox and dumpster sites. Placing snow from driveways and sidewalks into the street is prohibited.

The city also reminds people to clear snow 3 to 4 feet from fire hydrants and 6 inches below all caps to allow access by firefighters.

Mandan city crews planned to handle snow on main roadways Saturday and Sunday. They plan to start on residential areas in the early morning hours of Monday, according to information from the city.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

