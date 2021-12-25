 Skip to main content
Snow removal begins in Bismarck

  • Updated
Bismarck officials are asking people to remove vehicles from streets as they begin snow removal efforts.

The city’s Road and Street Department began plowing emergency routes and major streets at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to information from the department.

Property owners are responsible for clearing snow from mailbox and dumpster sites. Placing snow from driveways and sidewalks into the street is prohibited.

The city also reminds people to clear snow 3 to 4 feet from fire hydrants and 6 inches below all caps to allow access by firefighters.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

