Snow, cold on deck for state's Christmas weekend

Additional snow and colder temperatures are on deck for the Christmas weekend in much of North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Another 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected across the southern tier of the state with the heaviest accumulations in the southeast. The front that’s dropping the snow will move east throughout the day and taper from west to east, the service said.

The service also cautioned about dangerous wind chills for much of the state. Cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will present a threat mainly along and north of Highway 2. Wind chills will be in the 20s below zero in Minot, Bottineau and Crosby areas. Farther south, wind chills will be in the teens to single digits below zero.

Portions of central and eastern North Dakota could see as much as 6 inches of snow Sunday into Monday, the service said. Blowing and drifting snow could combine for dangerous travel conditions. Travelers are urged to check the latest forecast before they start a trip.

