Small fire prompts evacuation of Edwinton Place

A small fire in a third-floor apartment prompted the evacuation of Edwinton Place, a housing development for the homeless in south Bismarck.

Firefighters responded to the 40-unit, four-story building shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The building's fire sprinkler system had suppressed the fire, and firefighters put it out with a handheld extinguisher.

Residents were allowed to return. No injuries were reported. There was moderate fire and smoke damage to the interior of the apartment with the fire, authorities said.

Firefighters completed an investigation into the cause of the fire and forwarded the case to police. The fire department didn't release the cause.

