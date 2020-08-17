Site offers look at criminal justice system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has partnered with a nonprofit organization to create a website designed to provide the public, researchers and policymakers with more access to data about the state’s criminal justice system.

The department in conjunction with Recidiviz -- a nonprofit founded by a group of technology veterans -- has launched the site dashboard.docr.nd.gov, which will be updated daily. The dashboard is described in information from Gov. Doug Burgum’s office as “a set of data visualizations” with controls for users to further explore the data. The site will provide information on prison populations and successful parole completion, for example, and includes filters for race, age and gender.

“One of our core values for the department is transparency,” Corrections spokeswoman Kayli Richards said. “We want to embrace being open and sharing our knowledge with the public and encourage their participation.”

The site was developed at no cost to the state and carries no fees or maintenance costs, Richards said, adding that department staff will spend “minimal time” providing data for the site.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0