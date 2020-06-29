Sister Thomas Welder remembered as 'a true servant leader' during funeral at University of Mary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Sister Thomas Welder’s status and recognition rose, the sisters of her monastery knew they would be among the last to leave an event.

That's because her life was about relationships, and it was rare for her to be in public without recognizing, or being recognized by someone she knew, Sister Nicole Kunze said during a funeral Monday.

“She was energized by being with others,” Kunze said.

That story, along with others shared during the service at the University of Mary, illustrated the impact Welder had on the lives of many.

The longtime former president of the University of Mary died last week at her home south of Bismarck. Welder, 80, had recently been diagnosed with kidney cancer.

A member of the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery, Welder served as the fifth president of the University of Mary for 31 years and oversaw the college’s considerable growth in both academics and sports during her tenure. She is considered one of North Dakota’s most influential female leaders and was awarded the state’s top honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, in 2004.