Sheriffs, police opt for education over enforcement of North Dakota mask mandate

The Mandan Police Department has fielded a handful of calls from people seeking information about the mandate, Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said.

If the department receives a complaint about noncompliance “we’re just basically educating people on the order,” she said.

“We’re not going to go out hunting people,” Flaten said. “I don’t think that’s the intent of this, either. The intent is to get people more aware.”

Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear masks and can refuse service to people who don’t, Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said in a statement Monday.

His office will place public safety above enforcement, focus on educating the public and reserve penalties “for egregious criminal behavior,” the sheriff said.

“If a business contacts us due to someone not abiding by the mitigation measures, we will certainly prioritize education and believe we can all work together to alleviate public health concerns,” Kirchmeier said.

The sheriff’s office has always worked closely with Custer Health on concerns of public health and “will continue to do so throughout this pandemic,” Kirchmeier said.