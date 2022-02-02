Sex offender pleads guilty to grabbing boy in Bismarck store

A 27-year-old man with a sex crime on his record has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for grabbing a boy at a Bismarck retail store and been sentenced to about three months in jail.

Aren Coombs, of Bismarck, also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender, court documents show. South Central District Judge David Reich placed him on supervised probation for a year and ordered him to spend 90 days in jail. He allowed Coombs credit for 51 days served. A 1 ½-year prison term is suspended for the duration of probation.

Defense attorney Steve Balaban did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police in December responded to Bismarck’s south Walmart on a report that a man had grabbed a boy by the waist, according to an affidavit. A woman told police that Coombs followed her and her two children, ages 14 and 18, and asked one of them where to find gloves. The 18-year-old pointed, and Coombs continued following them. Coombs allegedly grabbed the 18-year-old around the waist and said, “I’m sorry but I just have to.” The woman informed store officials, and police later arrested Coombs in the parking lot.

Coombs at the time of the incident had recently moved and did not register his new address, police said. He pleaded guilty to indecent exposure in December 2020 and was ordered to register as a sex offender. He also was sentenced to six months in jail and 1 ½ years on probation for that offense, court records show.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0