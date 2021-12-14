Sex offender accused of grabbing teen at Bismarck Walmart

Bismarck police on Sunday were called to the south Walmart on a report that a man had grabbed a boy around the waist, according to an affidavit. A woman told police that Coombs followed her and her two children, ages 14 and 18, and asked one of them where to find gloves. The 18-year-old pointed, and Coombs continued following them. Coombs allegedly grabbed the 18-year-old around the waist and said, “I’m sorry but I just have to.” The woman informed store officials, and police later arrested Coombs in the parking lot.