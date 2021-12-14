Sex offender accused of grabbing teen at Bismarck Walmart

A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to a sex crime a year ago has been charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly grabbing a teenage boy at a Bismarck retail store.
Aren Coombs, 27, also is charged with a felony for failing to register as a sex offender, court documents show.
Bismarck police on Sunday were called to the south Walmart on a report that a man had grabbed a boy around the waist, according to an affidavit. A woman told police that Coombs followed her and her two children, ages 14 and 18, and asked one of them where to find gloves. The 18-year-old pointed, and Coombs continued following them. Coombs allegedly grabbed the 18-year-old around the waist and said, “I’m sorry but I just have to.” The woman informed store officials, and police later arrested Coombs in the parking lot.
Police say Coombs had recently moved and did not register his new address. He pleaded guilty to indecent exposure in December 2020 and was ordered to register as a sex offender. He also was sentenced to six months in jail and 1 ½ years on probation, court records show.
Coombs made his initial court appearance Monday. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.