Sex crime suspect facing potential life sentence pleads guilty to misdemeanor

A Bismarck man facing a felony sex crime charge that could have put him behind bars for life and was based partly on cellphone audio recordings pleaded guilty Friday to an amended misdemeanor charge.

Blaine Hardy, 23, was charged in August after police said a woman could be heard saying “no” and telling him to stop several times during a three-minute audio recording on her cellphone.

There was disagreement about how an alleged shower incident involving the two in a Bismarck apartment came about, defense attorney Lloyd Suhr said.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti said the amended charge is the one she would have filed if she’d had information that came to light “after a long investigation.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It much better fits the situation,” she said.

Suhr said that had the case gone to trial, he would have asked that the charge be reduced to misdemeanor sexual assault. The woman involved has “exhibited very different viewpoints” since the alleged incident, he said.

The woman was contacted about the amended charge and agreed to it, Argenti said.