Several North Dakota Capitol projects in works, including governor's residence kitchen

Cooking smells permeate to the formal event space.

"That aroma comes into that space, so if you were to come in the front door for that event, be it a sit-down dinner, you would know what was for supper before anyone told you because you would smell it," Boyle said.

An engineer had to design a solution for the kitchen ventilation, which involves extracting the cooking air and bringing in and conditioning fresh air from outside. The fix involves installing a small mechanical unit on the home's north side.

ADA upgrades

Additionally, Facility Management has hired J2 Studio Architecture + Design, of Bismarck, for upgrades to the Capitol for compliance with standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The 2021 Legislature budgeted $750,000 for the improvements throughout the 87-year-old building after a 2020 study found numerous areas out of compliance.

Facility Management also will work closely with a panel of top lawmakers on the upgrades, much of which include doors and audio/visual components of legislative committee rooms.

Some improvements will go beyond the ADA, such as a family bathroom, but that work might not come for "six months down the road," Boyle said.