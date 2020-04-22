Serious crimes down for second straight year in Bismarck

“Their feeling is people are more responsible because ride shares are so easy to get,” he said.

Other offenses

Juvenile drug citations dropped from 97 to 75. Runaway citations went from 127 to 152. Shoplifting citations rose from 39 to 67, a number that in 2017 reached 121.

The department reported an increase of 4.75% in another category, one made up mostly of misdemeanors such as drunkenness, disorderly conduct and curfew violations. The rise comes about in part due to an increased effort by the force to be more engaged with the community, Draovitch said, and more efficient use of information from the public and the department's own observations to put officers where they're needed.

“We want people to know we’re going to be out there proactively looking, and if you’re doing these things you’re going to get caught,” Draovitch said.

The third category in which society may be deemed the victim -- acts such as loitering, animal calls or illegal dumping of garbage -- had an overall drop of 3.64%.