Serious crimes down for second straight year in Bismarck

The number of offenses in two serious crime categories fell for the second straight year in Bismarck, and patrol officers issued 2,000 fewer speeding tickets than in 2018, according to a report on last year's activities from the city’s police department.
The 2019 crime and traffic analysis report puts crimes in three categories, with serious offenses broken down further into crimes against persons and crimes against property. The drop in those subcategories is a trend the city’s top law enforcement officer would like to see continue.
“As long as those are going down, we’re making some headway and doing the right things,” Police Chief Dave Draovitch said.
Crimes against persons fell by 3.36% in 2019, and crimes against property were down 2.55%. Those categories fell 1.5% and 4%, respectively, in 2018.
Crimes against persons
The crimes against persons subcategory included drops in several sexual assault offenses, though forcible rapes increased from 45 in 2018 to 64 in 2019. Draovitch is unsure if the statistic represents an actual increase in rapes or if it simply means more were reported.
“It’s difficult to say with only one year’s data,” he said.
The department works with local assistance agencies and medical professionals in an effort to get victims to report sexual assaults, efforts the chief said he hopes are paying off.
The department investigated one homicide in 2019. A bicyclist was killed April 30 on Nebraska Drive when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a juvenile. The 17-year-old girl was later charged in juvenile court with ingestion of a controlled substance and manslaughter.
Crimes against property
Burglaries, motor vehicle theft and drug paraphernalia possession crimes all went down in the property crimes subcategory in 2019. There was a jump in robberies -- from 23 to 37 -- which Draovitch called significant. Some can be attributed to instances in which “somebody has a drug debt and goes over to collect,” he said.
“There’s a little bit of that going on. I won’t say it’s all that,” Draovitch said, adding that one offense could involve more than one perpetrator.
An increase in prostitution crimes from seven in 2018 to 20 in 2019 was mostly due to the success of sting operations.
“If we do come across someone being trafficked our main goal is to get them the help they need,” Draovitch said.
Another downward trend the chief likes is a drop in DUIs. The 340 adult arrests made in 2019 is 40 lower than in 2018. It’s the second straight year of a decrease, which the chief said is likely due to people not driving home after a night out. The department’s night shift officers have noticed more cars parked overnight at bars, he said.
“Their feeling is people are more responsible because ride shares are so easy to get,” he said.
Other offenses
Juvenile drug citations dropped from 97 to 75. Runaway citations went from 127 to 152. Shoplifting citations rose from 39 to 67, a number that in 2017 reached 121.
The department reported an increase of 4.75% in another category, one made up mostly of misdemeanors such as drunkenness, disorderly conduct and curfew violations. The rise comes about in part due to an increased effort by the force to be more engaged with the community, Draovitch said, and more efficient use of information from the public and the department's own observations to put officers where they're needed.
“We want people to know we’re going to be out there proactively looking, and if you’re doing these things you’re going to get caught,” Draovitch said.
The third category in which society may be deemed the victim -- acts such as loitering, animal calls or illegal dumping of garbage -- had an overall drop of 3.64%.
Traffic officers issued 15,995 traffic citations in 2019, which is about 3,300 fewer than in 2018. About 2,000 fewer speeding citations were handed out in 2019 than in 2018, a drop of 40%. It's unclear why, exactly, but Draovitch said a combination of factors likely contributed. Officers sometimes don’t issue a traffic citation if, for example, the driver has an outstanding warrant or if other charges come about during the stop, the chief said. The department's power shift -- a supplement to the day shift -- was fully staffed in 2018 but pulled to other duties in 2019 due to staffing issues.
Stop and yield sign citations fell by 10%, but traffic signal tickets went up by more than 17% as officers continue concentrated efforts at intersections aided by blue confirmation lights installed in 2018. The number of crashes was steady -- 467 in 2018 and 475 in 2019 -- with the dollar amount of damage staying near $11 million. The department in 2019 issued 73 more citations for following too closely when compared to 2018.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
