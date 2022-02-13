Sentencing set Monday for man accused in murder, life insurance scheme

A Canadian man who pleaded guilty to plotting the death of a Bismarck man in what authorities say was a love triangle with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy will be sentenced Monday.

Earl Howard, 43, pleaded guilty to four felonies in October, just days before he and co-defendant Nikkisue Entzel, 40, were to stand trial in the death of Chad Entzel, 42, who was Nikkisue Entzel’s husband. His body was found Jan. 2, 2020, after emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire northeast of Bismarck. Authorities say the fire was intentionally set in an attempt to cover up Chad Entzel’s killing. An autopsy showed he died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Nikkisue Entzel was arrested Jan. 7, 2020, and is set to go to trial late this month. Howard, who has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada, turned himself in Jan. 9, 2020, on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada, a day after North Dakota authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Burleigh County Deputy Sheriff Brian Thompson testified during a hearing early in the case that Nikkisue Entzel took out a $26,000 life insurance policy on Chad Entzel in the days before his death, and that she tried to collect on the policy soon after he died. Howard and Nikkisue Entzel were in a romantic relationship, verified by video and photos provided to law enforcement, the deputy said.

Howard's deal

A plea agreement by Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer and Howard’s attorneys calls for a 50-year prison sentence with 25 years suspended on a murder conspiracy charge; 10-year suspended sentences on arson and arson conspiracy charges; and a five-year suspended sentence for evidence tampering conspiracy.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr in May dismissed a murder charge against Howard at the request of Lawyer. An evaluation of the firearm did not show evidence as to which defendant allegedly shot Chad Entzel. Without that, the state could not corroborate Nikkisue Entzel’s statements to law enforcement that Howard shot him, Lawyer said.

Howard’s plea removed the possibility of life in prison without parole. Bahr in October tentatively accepted the agreement pending the outcome of a presentence investigation.

Bahr last week cleared the way for Howard to attend the sentencing hearing in person. Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick on Jan. 25 issued an emergency order canceling transport of prisoners to the courthouse for in-person hearings because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. Those numbers have decreased significantly since then, Bahr said, adding that he also weighed in his decision the serious nature of the case and the opportunity for in-person testimony from Chad Entzel’s family.

Howard will be tested for the virus before he is transported to the courthouse. The hearing will be available to the public by electronic means.

Nikkisue Entzel’s trial

Lawyer wanted Howard's sentencing to take place before Nikkisue Entzel's trial to avoid the possibility of Howard withdrawing his plea and requesting his own trial. Howard in previous motions had asked that he and Nikkisue Entzel be tried separately.

Lawyer and Justin Balzer, who is Nikkisue Entzel’s attorney, after Howard’s guilty pleas also agreed they would need more time to prepare for a trial with a single defendant.

Bahr last fall agreed to reschedule the trial “with great reluctance,” noting Nikkisue Entzel had already spent 22 months in jail at that time.

The judge also reset Howard's sentencing date after telling attorneys at a Jan. 6 hearing that the presentence investigation might not be available until a few days before the original sentencing date of Jan. 21. A defendant by law is allowed 14 days to review the report before being sentenced.

That didn't impact Nikkisue Entzel’s trial, which starts Feb. 28. Ten days are set aside. She faces three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson, and tampering with physical evidence. She could face life in prison if convicted.

