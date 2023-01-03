Sentencing delayed for Bismarck woman convicted in murder, insurance scheme

A judge has delayed sentencing for a Bismarck woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband, after her attorney pointed out a presentence report was filed late and a mental health evaluation was not completed.

Thomas Glass, who represents Nikki Entzel, in documents filed Thursday said a presentence investigation report wasn’t filed 14 days ahead of his client’s scheduled Jan. 4 sentencing, as required by law. A court-ordered psychological evaluation also has not been completed, the document states.

A Burleigh County jury in October found Entzel guilty on three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson, and evidence tampering -- in the death of Chad Entzel, 42. Authorities said she and Earl Howard, 44, of Belwood, Ontario, Canada, plotted Chad Entzel’s death in a love triangle and scheme to collect insurance money.

Nikki Entzel could be sent to prison for life without the chance for parole. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr has scheduled a sentencing date of March 6.

The presentence investigation report was filed on Dec. 21, 13 days prior to the first scheduled sentencing hearing, court documents state. Glass in his request said that West Central Human Service Center refused to do a court-ordered psychological evaluation, and he added that officials at the State Hospital are trying to determine if they will do it. He asked for a 60-day extension on the sentencing.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer did not object to a 14-day delay for review of the presentence investigation report. She unsuccessfully opposed any delay longer than 14 days, saying it’s unclear why an answer from the State Hospital or an evaluation by the hospital would take 60 days.

Lawyer said she was informed on Dec. 2 that West Central Human Service Center does presentence psychological evaluations only for sex offenders. The court order does not state that a specific agency must perform Entzel's evaluation, Laywer said. The Center prepared a summary report of Nikki Entzel’s mental health, and Lawyer said there is no indication that a psychological evaluation would assist Bahr in his sentencing any more than the summary.

Bahr did not elaborate on his reasoning for agreeing to a 60-day extension.

Emergency workers found Chad Entzel’s body when responding to a house fire on Jan. 2, 2020, at the Entzel home northeast of Bismarck. Prosecutors in Nikki Entzel’s trial last fall focused on home security and hotel video that showed she and co-defendant Howard were at the home several times in late December 2019. Chad Entzel was last seen at a Mandan bowling alley on Dec. 30. Authorities say he died of gunshot wounds early on the morning of Dec. 31.

Prosecutors also relied on video of interviews during which investigators revealed to Nikki Entzel the evidence they said showed she was part of the scheme and that efforts were made to burn the house, insurance documents that were shared between her and Howard, and witness testimony that went against her stories to authorities that Chad Entzel drank heavily and was abusive.

Howard pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four felonies and must serve about 21 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole. He was originally charged with murder and murder conspiracy, arson and arson conspiracy, and evidence tampering. Lawyer in May 2021 dismissed the murder charge after an evaluation of the firearm didn’t produce evidence as to who shot Chad Entzel.