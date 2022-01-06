Sentencing date changed in Bismarck murder conspiracy case

A judge has delayed sentencing for a Canadian man who pleaded guilty to plotting the murder of a Bismarck man in what investigators have called a love triangle involving the slain man's wife with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr during a Thursday hearing reset Earl Howard’s sentencing date to Feb. 14. The change allows Bahr and attorneys more time to review a presentence investigation report that the judge said might not be available until a few days before the original sentencing date of Jan. 21. A defendant by law is allowed 14 days to review the report before being sentenced.

Howard, 43, of Belwood, Ontario, in October pleaded guilty to arson and three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson and tampering with evidence. Bahr tentatively accepted the plea pending the outcome of the presentence investigation. The terms of Howard’s agreement with prosecutors call for a 25-year prison term with decades more possible if he violates probation rules after his release.

Howard and Nikkisue Entzel, 40, were charged after first responders were called to a house fire northeast of Bismarck in January 2020. They found the body of Chad Entzel, Nikkisue Entzel’s husband, inside the home, and an autopsy showed he died of gunshot wounds.

Nikkisue Entzel and Howard were to be tried together until Howard entered into the plea agreement. One stipulation by Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer was that Howard be sentenced before Nikkisue Entzel’s trial. The move prevents Howard from withdrawing his guilty plea and attempting to have his own trial.

Nikkisue Entezel is scheduled for a 10-day trial starting Feb. 28. She faces conspiracy charges of murder, arson and evidence tampering.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

