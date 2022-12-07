Senate confirms Schneider as US attorney for North Dakota

The U.S. Senate has confirmed the nomination of lawyer and former Democratic-NPL state lawmaker McLain “Mac” Schneider as the next U.S. attorney for North Dakota.

President Joe Biden nominated Schneider, 43, in September. Schneider won Senate approval Tuesday in a unanimous vote. He called the job of U.S. attorney “a big responsibility" and said he’s honored and humbled by the confirmation.

The U.S. attorney is the chief federal law enforcement officer in his or her district and also handles civil litigation where the U.S. is a party, according to the federal Justice Department.

“As important as the duties of this office are, a lot of what United States attorneys do is outside spotlight,” Schneider said. “Keeping people in the judicial district safe is a solemn responsibility everybody in the Department of Justice shares.”

Schneider said he intends to ask U.S. District Judge Peter Welte to administer the oath. He plans to office in Fargo, where he lives, and said he’ll spend considerable time in Bismarck.

U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., offered congratulations to Schneider in statements issued Tuesday.

“Mac loves our great state, and I know he will serve North Dakota well,” Cramer said.

Hoeven said, “We welcome Mac Schneider to his new role as U.S. attorney and wish him the best as he takes on this important job for the people of North Dakota."

Schneider is an alumnus of Fargo South High School, the University of North Dakota and Georgetown University law school. He has a private practice in Fargo and Grand Forks. He served in the state Senate from 2008-16, and was Senate minority leader during the 2013 and 2015 legislative sessions. He was defeated by Republican Kelly Armstrong in a 2018 Democratic-NPL bid for a seat in the U.S. House.

Veteran federal prosecutor Jennifer Puhl has been serving as interim U.S. attorney for North Dakota since mid-June. She replaced Nicholas Chase after Gov. Doug Burgum appointed him to a state judgeship. Chase had taken over after then-U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley resigned following Biden's election. It's typical for U.S. attorneys to step down when a new president is elected.

Three former Democratic U.S. senators from North Dakota who served with Biden in Congress -- Heidi Heitkamp, Byron Dorgan and Kent Conrad -- wrote to Biden asking him to appoint Schneider as U.S. attorney.