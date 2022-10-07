Selfridge woman pleads not guilty to assault on officers

Morris was charged with preventing arrest and two counts each of simple assault on a police officer and contact by bodily fluids after an Aug. 2 incident on South Second Street. Police responded to a call that a woman was walking in the street and obstructing traffic. Morris allegedly raised her hand as if to strike an officer, according to an affidavit. An officer took her to the ground and delivered “one open palm strike” to Morris’ face and neck area in an attempt to stun her, the document states. She continued to flail and allegedly struck the officer in the eye. He later sought medical attention and learned he suffered an abrasion to his cornea.