Selfridge woman pleads not guilty to assault on officers

A Selfridge woman has pleaded not guilty to assault and other charges stemming from an August incident in which she allegedly struck and spit on Bismarck police officers and emergency responders.
Roberta Morris, 30, entered the pleas at a Thursday court hearing. She’s scheduled for trial on Nov. 29.
Morris was charged with preventing arrest and two counts each of simple assault on a police officer and contact by bodily fluids after an Aug. 2 incident on South Second Street. Police responded to a call that a woman was walking in the street and obstructing traffic. Morris allegedly raised her hand as if to strike an officer, according to an affidavit. An officer took her to the ground and delivered “one open palm strike” to Morris’ face and neck area in an attempt to stun her, the document states. She continued to flail and allegedly struck the officer in the eye. He later sought medical attention and learned he suffered an abrasion to his cornea.
Morris allegedly bit an officer who arrived on scene to assist the first officer. She also spit in the officer’s face, and later spit in the face of a paramedic as she was being transported, the affidavit states.
Defense attorney Justin Balzer declined comment on the case. Morris faces possible five-year sentences on each of the charges against her.