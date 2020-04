× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

River Road will be closed to traffic between Burnt Boat Drive and the Meriwether Boat Landing on Tuesday, beginning at 8 a.m.

Workers will be installing geological monitoring devices of the roadway in that area.

No detour will be in place, and motorists are asked to use alternate routes. Access to the Meriwether Boat Landing will be maintained from the south.

For more information, go to: www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

