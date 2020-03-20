Second person sentenced for January drug bust

The second of three people arrested in a January oxycodone bust in Bismarck will spend 111 days in jail after pleading guilty to a drug charge on Thursday, court documents show.

Robert Rutland, 21, of Detroit was arrested after police say they found 118 oxycodone pills when executing a search warrant at a Bismarck apartment. Rutland pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of facilitating drug delivery. A felony drug conspiracy charge was dismissed, according to court records.

South Central District Judge David Reich suspended half of a 360-day sentenced and allowed Rutland credit for 69 days served. Rutland must also spend a year on unsupervised probation. Rutland’s attorney, Scott Rose, declined comment on the sentence.

Micah Sullivan, 21, of Inkster, Mich., on March 10 was placed on probation for 18 months in connection with the bust. Skye Davis, 21, of Bismarck, is scheduled to go to trial on June 16.

