Second man sentenced in teen rape case

A man accused of raping a teenage girl at a Bismarck party where she and other girls were given alcohol and cocaine was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.

Malik Johnson, 24, whom court documents list as being from Bismarck and White Shield, pleaded guilty in July to sexual assault.

The girl reported to authorities that Johnson picked her up and told her to tell others at the August 2019 party that she was 18, according to a police affidavit. She at times blacked out because she was intoxicated but told police she recalled having sex with Johnson. One of the other teens at the party told police the girl had sex with all four men at the party but Johnson was the first, according to the affidavit. Johnson at that time denied the allegations to police.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick after Johnson’s guilty plea ordered a presentence investigation.

Johnson was the instigator of the events that took place that night, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said. When he was asked during the presentence investigation who was affected by his actions, Johnson listed his football team and grandmother, Lawyer said. It wasn't clear to what football team he was referring.

