Second man sentenced for burglaries, theft

A Bismarck man accused of taking part in a rash of burglaries last fall was sentenced Wednesday to 1 ½ years in prison.

Isaac Murray, 24, pleaded guilty to theft conspiracy and six counts of burglary conspiracy. He and two other men were accused of breaking into Bismarck-area garages and storage units and stealing electronics, checkbooks and a gun.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended half of a three-year prison term. She also ordered Murray to spend three years on probation after he is released.

Another man involved in the incidents, Justin Locke, received a similar sentence after pleading guilty on Tuesday. Authorities have issued a warrant for a third man, Kaleb Glatt, of Bismarck.

