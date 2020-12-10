Second 16th Street shooting suspect arrested

A second man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 2 shooting in Bismarck is in custody.

Chaseon Stagl, 18, was arrested Wednesday in Grand Forks. He was transported to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center by Burleigh County deputy sheriffs, Maj. Jim Hulm said.

Stagl, of Grand Forks, and Dayson Lawrence, 18, of Bismarck, allegedly drove to a 16th Street residence in Bismarck after arguing with a man on the phone, police said. Stagl fired shots while they were at the residence, and Lawrence later fired shots at a vehicle that followed them from the residence, according to an affidavit. The nature of the phone argument is unclear. The man who was fired upon told police he believed he’d been challenged to a fistfight and did not want to back down.

Officers were called to the residence about 3:15 a.m. on a report of gunshots. They later found four spent 9 mm casings and two bullets. One bullet was in the street, and the other struck a window of the residence and was found inside.

Lawrence was arrested Tuesday evening. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday and is in custody pending $100,000 bail. No attorney is listed for either man in court records.

