Search reveals 1,500 fentanyl pills, $24K cash in Bismarck apartment

A Bismarck woman on probation for child neglect and drug offenses was arrested at her apartment Monday after police said they found more than $24,000 cash and 1,500 fentanyl pills that were hidden in a fake Bible.

Chelsea Taken Alive, 30, is also accused of illegally possessing firearms, one of which had the serial number removed, and using drugs while two children were in the apartment, according to a police affidavit.

Officers from the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force and North Dakota Probation Office conducted a search at Taken Alive’s Simle Drive apartment about 3 p.m. They found 1,530 fentanyl pills hidden in a safe and in a fake Holy Bible and fake energy drink and lubricating spray cans, the affidavit states. Taken Alive allegedly had $24,256 in cash, two handguns and a gram of fentanyl powder. The pills could sell for as much as $80 each, officials say.

Police said they found evidence that Taken Alive was smoking a pill just before they arrived. Tin foil with a burned surface and a glass pipe were on the floor within reach of the children, the affidavit states.

Taken Alive made her initial court appearance Tuesday. She is charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a firearm and child neglect. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of prohibited alterations to a firearm, court documents show. An attorney isn’t listed for her.

Taken Alive in May was placed on probation for two years after she pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and tampering with physical evidence, and to misdemeanor charges of drug and paraphernalia possession and DUI with a minor. The charges followed an arrest in August 2021 after police said she “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests. Police further alleged they found marijuana, paraphernalia and oxycodone pills during a search of the vehicle. Children ages 2 and 8 were in the back seat.

Taken Alive agreed to provide a urine sample at the Bismarck Police Department building, then allegedly flushed a plastic bag while doing so, according to authorities. Staff at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center found more paraphernalia and the remnants of another pill when she was booked.