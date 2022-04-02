Search held in Bismarck for missing West Fargo man

Police, members of two search-and-rescue teams and volunteers are searching in Bismarck for a missing West Fargo man.

Daniel Olson, 38, was reported missing to West Fargo police last Oct. 28. Bismarck police on Nov. 4 found his vehicle in the Cottonwood Park parking lot. Authorities have said there is no indication of a crime.

Olson is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. The Forum has reported that Olson has been active in raising awareness of PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder.

Prior searches of the area have been unsuccessful. Another attempt was being made Saturday. The effort involved officers from law enforcement agencies around the state, members of Badlands Search and Rescue, members of Northstar Search and Rescue, volunteers, dogs and horses.

The search focuses on the Cottonwood Park area, Lincoln Oakes Nursery and other locations along the river. The park remains open, but people are asked to stay out of the area of the search party.

