Schuh sentenced to 8 years for attempted murder

A Bismarck man convicted of attempted murder has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Mason Schuh, 25, was charged with three counts of attempted murder after an April 2020 incident at the intersection of Tyler Parkway and Burnt Boat Drive. Police said Schuh fired multiple gunshots into another vehicle in a dispute between two rival gangs. One of the three juveniles in the other vehicle returned fire. Nobody was injured.

A jury in July convicted Schuh on one count of attempted murder and returned verdicts of not guilty on the other two counts.

South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken suspended seven years of a 15-year prison term and ordered Schuh to spend five years on supervised probation after his release. Schuh must also undergo a psychiatric evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. He must also complete anger management treatment while he is incarcerated, court documents show.

Defense attorney James Wiese declined comment. Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.