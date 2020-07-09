Schuh in jail on probation violations a day after being sentenced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man placed on probation Tuesday afternoon in a case in which he was accused of running over a woman with an SUV was arrested Wednesday evening for alleged probation violations.

Ricky Schuh Jr., 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felonious restraint, domestic violence and terrorizing. He was sentenced under the terms of a plea agreement to five years in prison with all but 91 days suspended, and three years on probation. He was given credit for 91 days served.

Schuh was arrested Wednesday when a parole officer, assisted by the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force, was conducting a parole search on another person, said Kayli Richards, spokeswoman for the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Schuh was at the residence “in an intoxicated condition,” Richards said, and heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia allegedly were found at the residence.

Schuh was booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the center’s website. The site shows he was arrested on four Burleigh County probation violations and one from Morton County. He was placed on probation in Morton County in late June after pleading guilty to felony terrorizing, and misdemeanor domestic violence and disorderly conduct.