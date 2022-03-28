 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schmitz files signatures for mayoral campaign

Mayoral candidate Mike Schmitz submits more than 450 signatures to the city of Bismarck on Monday to ensure his spot on the June ballot.

Bismarck mayoral candidate Mike Schmitz has filed enough signatures to be placed on the June ballot, his campaign announced Monday.

He submitted more than 450 signatures to the city Monday afternoon.

Schmitz has worked as an accountant for nearly 40 years. He is running on a platform of "Make Bismarck Better," which he says includes being financially transparent, leading with courage and creating consensus.

More information about Schmitz and his platform can be found at mikeforbismarck.com.

Mayoral candidates are required to submit at least 300 signatures from Bismarck residents by April 11 to make the ballot. The election is June 14.

Incumbent Steve Bakken has not yet announced whether he will seek another term. The mayor told the Tribune in December that he intended to run again, but he has not yet made a formal statement.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

