Schmidt pleads not guilty in drug case

A 31-year-old Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy and possession charges filed after police said they intercepted a drug-filled package that was delivered to his apartment.

Thomas Schmidt entered the pleas at a Monday hearing, court records show. Each of the three felonies carries a possible 10-year prison sentence if he’s convicted. The defense attorney listed in court documents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police during a September probation search of Schmidt’s apartment say they found documents showing Schmidt had sent money for the package, according to an affidavit. He allegedly admitted to receiving another package of 1,000 fentanyl pills from the same source in Detroit.

Schmidt in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Ward County to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to court records. He was sentenced to a year in prison and placed on probation for three years.