Salvation Army drive meets $400,000 goal

Donations during the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign in Bismarck didn't meet the organization’s goal, but the shortage was more than offset by contributions through other avenues, the head of the Bismarck chapter says.

“It looks like we had a very good season,” Maj. Nelson De La Vergne said.

The annual kettle drive over the holidays brought in $117,000, falling short of the $200,000 goal. The kettle drive was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, De La Vergne said. Fewer people volunteered to man the kettles, and traffic was down at the retail locations where they were placed.

But online donations and revenue from a mail appeal helped the organization reach its total Bismarck-area goal of $400,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Internet donations totaled about $35,000 this year, up from $15,000 last year. Donations through the chapter’s QR code option -- through which donations could be made by taking a photo of the code with a cellphone -- netted $115,000, up from $101,000 last year.

De La Vergne in his 38 years with the Salvation Army has noticed that when the economy is down, donations trend upward. The mindset of donors becomes one of “if I’m hurting, others must be hurting too,” he said.