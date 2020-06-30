Rouse waives preliminary hearings, set for trial in January

A Bismarck man facing 34 charges related to sex crimes waived his Tuesday preliminary hearings in two cases and is set for trials in January, court documents show.
Dawson Rouse, 21, was charged in April with seven felonies for allegedly luring and having sex with minors. Additional charges were filed in May after police said a continued investigation produced “numerous additional victims.” The charges filed in May allege that Rouse sent lewd photos to minors and enticed them to send lewd photos to him, and that he lured minors through electronic means and had sex with girls in their early teens.
Rouse on Monday, through his attorney Michael Hoffman, filed waiver requests which were approved by South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler. Hoffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Weiler set trial dates of Jan. 19-21 in the first case and Jan. 25-29 in the second.
