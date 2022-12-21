Rouse pleads not guilty to state sex crime charges

A Bismarck man in federal prison for sex crimes has pleaded not guilty to nine similar charges at the state level.

Dawson Rouse, 23, entered the pleas at a Tuesday court hearing. He faces five felony charges of engaging in sex with a person under the age of 15, each of which carries a possible 20-year prison sentence, and a sixth felony of solicitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. He’s also charged with three misdemeanor counts of corruption of a minor.

The state charges stem from an investigation that started in April 2020. Authorities say Rouse, at times posing as a minor, arranged to meet girls as young as 13 after friending them through social media. Some of the meetings allegedly led to sexual encounters in which the girls reported Rouse pulled their hair, scratched them and choked them.

Rouse in June pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to 15 counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, and six counts of receipt of child pornography. Other charges in a 40-count indictment were dismissed. He was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison followed by 30 years of supervised release.

Rouse faced state charges earlier, but Burleigh County authorities dismissed them when he was federally indicted. Under federal law, he would not have been able to appear in state court to answer the charges. County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said previously she would refile the state charges after the federal case was finished.

Court documents list a nine-day trial in state court starting Jan. 9. Rouse's defense attorney did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.