Rouse enters into plea agreement on federal sex crimes

A Bismarck man charged with more than three dozen federal sex crimes against minors has entered into a plea agreement.

Meanwhile, a county prosecutor plans to refile state charges against Dawson Rouse, 22, once the federal case is concluded.

Rouse was originally charged in state court in Burleigh County with luring teenage girls by electronic means and forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl. More charges were filed in June of that year when a continued investigation produced “numerous additional victims,” authorities said.

Rouse was then indicted in federal court in July 2020 on 27 counts including sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor, court documents show.

A federal grand jury in September 2020 indicted Rouse on an additional 13 counts, alleging he befriended girls on social media and then harassed them until they sent inappropriate images of themselves and agreed to meet with him, then-U.S Attorney Drew Wrigley said. Six of the girls allegedly had sex with Rouse, the prosecutor said.

The state charges against Rouse were dismissed when the case moved into federal jurisdiction. Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer in her motion to dismiss said Rouse would not, under federal law, be able to appear in state court to answer to those charges. She said at the time that some could be recharged after the federal case. She confirmed Tuesday that nine state charges would be refiled after Rouse is sentenced federally.

The federal plea agreement filed Friday shows that Rouse will plead guilty to 21 counts, which could put him behind bars for decades. The rest of the charges will be dismissed, if a judge agrees.

Rouse's change-of-plea hearing is Dec. 29. Sentencing is set for April 5, 2022.

