Rouse defense seeks shorter sentence for child sex crimes

A Bismarck man about to be sentenced for dozens of child sex crimes admits to some of them but denies several alleged acts of violence, and requests a prison sentence considerably shorter than federal officials plan to seek.

Dawson Rouse, 22, is to be sentenced June 21. He was indicted in 2020 and later pleaded guilty to 40 sex crimes, many of which federal prosecutors say included hair pulling, punching and choking.

Defense attorney Michael Hoffman in a document filed Tuesday asks the court to sentence Rouse based on guidelines that could send him to prison for between 12 ½ and 27 years. He asks the court to consider Rouse’s age, recognition of the impact of his actions, and willingness to undergo sex offender treatment.

“Mr. Rouse is a young man, who when he began this conduct was a child himself,” Hoffman said.

Rouse was originally charged in Burleigh County in April 2020 with luring teenage girls by electronic means and forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl. Additional charges were filed in June 2020 when more victims were identified.

The state charges were dismissed after a federal grand jury in July 2020 indicted Rouse on 27 counts, including sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor, court documents show.

A 13-count indictment was handed down in September 2020 after more investigation. It alleged Rouse friended girls on social media and then harassed them until they sent inappropriate images of themselves and agreed to meet with him, then-U.S Attorney Drew Wrigley said. Six of the girls allegedly had sex with Rouse.

Prosecutors under federal sentencing guidelines could have sought to put Rouse in prison for life. They’ve asked for a sentence of 40 years on one set of charges and 20 on another set, to be served at the same time. Additionally, they request 25 years of supervised release.

Government officials allege Rouse introduced the topic of rough sex and engaged in physically abusive sex with the girls he met, whether they agreed to it or not. He asked numerous victims to take an online test to see if their sexual interest was compatible with his. One girl signed a “contract” agreeing to such acts and was subjected to slapping, hair pulling, scratching and strangulation during sex with Rouse, the document states. Other victims reported Rouse forced unwanted sexual acts on them. One said he raped her.

Hoffman in a sentencing memorandum outlines his client’s acknowledgment of certain sex acts, but also his denial of rape, hair pulling, scratching and slapping in some charges. Prosecutors said Rouse was seeking minor females for years before his arrest, when he was a juvenile. Hoffman said there is a school of thought that the male brain doesn’t fully develop until the age of 18 or 25 years.

“People who adhere to this school of thought focus on 18-25-year-old male offenders under a concept of restorative justice and rehabilitation,” the attorney said.

Hoffman further asks the court to consider that Rouse sees his conduct as wrong, is not taking the case to trial, and has expressed his willingness to undergo treatment and counseling for sexual offenders.

The defense's suggested sentencing range “is sufficient but not greater than necessary” under factors included in federal guidelines, Hoffman said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

