Authorities have charged a Robinson man with a felony sex crime after he allegedly communicated with young men by text and by giving them dollar bills on which he’d written lewd messages.

Bismarck police allege Shannon Geringer, 54, also told one of the men -- who are ages 18 and 19 -- “I’m gonna just avoid hearing that” when the man told him in a text he was 17, according to an affidavit.

The two men met with police after Geringer allegedly gave one of them a dollar bill at the north Walmart store with a handwritten note that included a phone number and offered sex acts, according to an affidavit. The men contacted Geringer at the number and he allegedly responded with photos of his genitals, an agreement to meet Thursday in Bismarck, updates of his location as he traveled, and a description of his vehicle.

Geringer allegedly left the store parking lot meeting place when police arrived, and he was stopped a short time later. A phone in Geringer’s vehicle rang when police called the number on the dollar bill, according to the affidavit.

Geringer denied that he arranged the meeting or sent the photos, the affidavit states.

He's charged with felony luring of minors and a misdemeanor for solicitation of a minor, according to court records. He also faces a felony drug paraphernalia charge. Officials allege they found a meth pipe in one of his socks as he was booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Geringer made his initial court appearance Friday. He was in custody Monday pending $25,000 cash bond. Both felonies carry possible five-year prison sentences if he’s convicted. He could enter pleas at a June 12 hearing. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.