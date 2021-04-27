Robbery trial date set for Bismarck woman charged in Menards incident

A Bismarck woman accused of kicking and threatening to shoot employees at a retail store during an alleged shoplifting incident is scheduled for trial in August.

Hannah Schreiber, 36, was charged in March after police were called to Menards in Bismarck. She pleaded not guilty to robbery, terrorizing and simple assault charges during a Tuesday court appearance.

Dispatchers told officers a woman had pulled a gun on employees at the front of the store after passing the checkout lanes with unpaid merchandise, Bismarck Police Officer Luke Kern testified. Schreiber allegedly pushed the employees and exited the store. She kicked the employees, told them she had a gun and threatened to shoot them when they tried to seize the bag of stolen merchandise outside the store, Kern said.

Schreiber was arrested without incident a few blocks away. She complied with commands and told police where the stolen property and the handgun were located, Kern said.