Robbery, theft case moves to trial

One of two people accused in July of tying a Bismarck man’s hands, holding him at gunpoint and stealing from his home pleaded not guilty to three felony charges Monday.

Barry Reddog, 33, of Cannon Ball is scheduled for trial on Dec. 9. He faces felony robbery, theft and firearm charges stemming from a July 5 incident at a Memorial Highway residence. He and Cheyenne Risingsun, 27, of Bismarck allegedly stole cash, clothing, food and household items from the man’s home on July 5, police said.

Defense attorney Kent Morrow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Risingsun is charged with restraint and accomplice to robbery felonies, court records show. She is scheduled for trial on Dec. 2-3.

