Robbery suspect pleads not guilty

A Bismarck woman accused of playing a part in a July 5 robbery will go to trial in December.

Cheyenne Risingsun, 27, and Barry Reddog, 33, of Cannon Ball, allegedly stole cash, clothing, food and household items from a Memorial Highway residence after tying the occupant’s hands and holding him at gunpoint, police said. Risingsun on Monday pleaded not guilty to felony accomplice to robbery and felonious restraint charges.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig set a two-day trial starting Dec. 2. Risingsun at that time also will stand trial on charges of terrorizing in a case unrelated to the robbery. Reddog on Monday was granted a continuance to allow him more time to confer with his attorney before entering pleas. Both suspects were in custody pending $50,000 bail.

Risingsun’s attorney, Scott Rose, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

