Bismarck's River Road north of Fraine Barracks Road will be closed to through traffic for repairs starting at 6 a.m. Monday. No detour routes will be provided.

Access to Keelboat Park near the riverboat landing will be maintained from Main Avenue. There will be no access to Keelboat Park from Burnt Boat Drive.

The closure will be in place until further notice. For more information, visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0