Rittenbach sentenced to 3 years on child porn charges

A Bismarck man will spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Brett Rittenbach, 36, on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of promoting or directing an obscene performance by a minor, and two counts of possessing prohibited materials, court records show. The most serious of the felony charges carried possible 20-year prison sentences.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland suspended 17 years of a 20-year sentence on one count. She sentenced Rittenbach to probation and 125 days behind bars on the remaining charges, with credit for 125 days served. Feland further ordered him to spend three years on supervised probation after his release. He must also register as a sex offender, and undergo mental health evaluation and treatment while in prison, according to court documents.

Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible uploads of child pornography led Bismarck police to Rittenbach’s home earlier this year, according to an affidavit. Officers during the execution of a search warrant found “numerous images of child sexual exploitation,” the document states. He was charged for alleged offenses in February and March.