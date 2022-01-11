Rhame man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of a child

A federal judge has sentenced a Rhame man to life in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.

Douglas Schneider, 51, in September pleaded guilty to a federal charge of transportation of a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Chase. Investigators said Schneider between 2013 and 2018 sexually abused a child and allegedly transported the child to Montana in 2018 with the intent of engaging in sexual acts.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor at a Monday sentencing hearing further ordered that Schneider make nearly $20,000 in restitution, not have any type of communication with the child or the child’s family, and have no direct contact with a child under the age of 18.

