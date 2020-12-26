Retirement, senior status change roles of 2 area judges

Other defendants were less gracious. Schneider has had his life threatened more than once.

“You talk to the sheriff’s department and ask them to keep an eye out for a certain individual,” he said.

A judge’s career is “quite a learning situation,” Schneider said. Judges have to be fair to whomever is in front of them, which at times means simply listening to the evidence and putting aside the personalities in the courtroom. He’s enjoyed seeing the various approaches attorneys have used in cases.

“I could always tell when somebody just went to some sort of trial seminar,” he said. “Here comes something new.”

Attorneys have changed over the years too, with fewer actively seeking jury trials and more of them arguing among themselves in the courtroom.

“It seems like certain attorneys just have a conflict with each other,” he said.

As Schneider gained experience on the bench, he could more easily read defendants based on how they reacted to a sentence.

“You can tell who’s been through the system a few times,” he said. “You can tell who’s really sincere and who’s just telling you what you want to hear.”

