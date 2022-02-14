Retired salesman running for Bismarck-area House seat

A retired salesman is running for a state House seat in Bismarck-area District 47.

Dean Summers, of Bismarck, has filed to be on the June primary ballot. He is one of four Republicans running for two seats.

He touts his 30 years in sales, largely in pharmaceutics and telecommunications, and his many awards for sales.

"I think that makes me exceedingly qualified to represent the citizens of District 47, be they Democrat or Republican," Summers said Monday.

The Dickinson native said he's "never been a politician."

"I'm a fresh face," he said.

District 47 Republican incumbents Sen. Mike Dwyer and Rep. Larry Klemin, both Bismarck attorneys, are seeking reelection.

Rep. Robb Eckert, R-Bismarck, is serving out the remaining months of the term of late Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, who died Dec. 22 at 75 after battling Lou Gehrig's disease. Eckert is not running for election; party officials appointed him to the seat last month.

North Dakota Gaming Alliance Executive Director Mike Motschenbacher and banker Kevin Strege also are seeking a District 47 House seat as Republicans.

District 47 Republicans' endorsing convention is Feb. 23.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual, due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years with new census data.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

