Restraint case moves toward trial
A Bismarck man accused of entering a vehicle and threatening the driver has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges.

Chad Wounded Face, 35, is charged with felonious restraint and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Police in July said Wounded Face entered the vehicle of a 30-year-old man who was leaving a Capitol Avenue apartment parking lot. Wounded Face allegedly grabbed the man’s wrist and told him to drive to La Quinta Inn and Suites “if you don’t want to get hurt,” police said.

The driver told police he feared for his safety. The man went into the hotel because he thought Wounded Face would hurt someone. The man wrote hotel staff a note telling them to call police, according to an affidavit.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland scheduled a Dec. 7 trial.

Chad Wounded Face

Wounded Face

 PROVIDED
