Restored 1880 portrait of prominent Bismarck woman back at Heritage Center

A 140-year-old portrait of a prominent Bismarck woman and great-grandmother of Gov. Doug Burgum has been restored and is back at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

The oil portrait of Linda Slaughter was gifted to the museum in 1924 by two of her daughters, Jessamine Burgum, of Arthur -- Gov. Doug Burgum’s grandmother -- and Linnie Hedstrom, of Bismarck. The portrait done in 1880 shows Slaughter in a blue-green dress with lace details and a blue bow. She is wearing jewelry made of clearwater opals, which at the time the portrait was donated were still in the family’s possession. The dress is of gray silk, was part of her wedding trousseau, and was made in Tennessee after the Civil War, according to information the family gave the museum.

Slaughter in the 1870s became the first Bismarck postmistress, taught at the city’s first school and also served as superintendent of schools. She was a delegate at the Populist Party national convention in 1892, and in 1895 she passed the Washington, D.C., bar exam. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Women’s Christian Temperance Union, National Women’s Suffrage Association, and the Ladies Historical Society, which later became the State Historical Society.

“We have a soft spot in our hearts for her,” Museum Curator Jenny Yearous said.

Gov. Burgum in a statement to the Tribune noted Slaughter's accomplishments and added that she earned the nickname Zezula -- "one who helps" -- as she traveled with her husband, Dr. Benjamin Slaughter, while he aided the sick in Dakota Territory.

"Most importantly, she was a loving and caring mother," the governor said. "Our family is deeply grateful to the State Historical Society for having Linda Slaughter’s portrait restored with such great care and attention to detail, honoring her legacy as a historian and her foundational role in the formation of the State Historical Society.”

The restoration process began in 2018, when museum officials sent the portrait to the Midwest Art Conservation Center in Minneapolis. It was chosen because of its age and historical significance, and in preparation for Bismarck's 150th anniversary this year.

"We wanted to have it ready to go," Yearous said. It's unclear when the portrait might go on display.

After an evaluation, workers began a six-month process that started the removal of the original varnish.

“Old varnishes actually can hold on to dirt in the air, or if it was in a house where someone was a smoker, nicotine would stain it,” Yearous said.

A tear near the portrait’s center was repaired, as were a number of small holes. The portrait got a new coat of varnish before areas of paint loss were filled, then another coat of varnish. The process, which cost about $5,000, allows for more work to be done in the future, if needed, without damaging the original paint.

“That’s kind of the ethics behind a lot of this, is that anything that a conservator does has to be reversible,” Yearous said.

The portrait also got a new frame with an interior border that looks much like the original frame, which was already damaged when the portrait was gifted. A few cracks are still visible in the canvas, but there was no reason to fix them, according to Yearous.

“You don’t want it to look like it’s brand new, off the painter’s easel,” she said. “You want to have it still look its age.”

Little is known about the artist. The portrait is signed “Cliff Artist” in the lower right-hand corner. Family information states it was painted by “a visiting artist named Cliff, an Englishman who afterwards moved to Seattle.”

An infrared photo of the painting enabled conservators to see the layers beneath the paint without disturbing it. Marks on the canvas show the artist’s original sketch and adjustments that were made before paint was applied to the canvas. The artist likely held multiple sessions with Slaughter and continued his work between those sessions, Yearous said.

A letter from Jessamine Burgum on file with the museum states that the portrait “is a very good likeness of my mother, who was a very beautiful woman as any of the old timers in Bismarck can testify.”

Yearous doesn’t anticipate any more will be done to the portrait. Time affects everything, but with proper storage and display methods, “She should be looking just about like this a hundred years from now,” Yearous said.

