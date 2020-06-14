Residents, law enforcement honor Grand Forks officer along Memorial Bridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About 200 people marched from Bismarck to the Liberty Memorial Bridge on Sunday to honor Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte, who was killed in the line of duty late last month.

The group started in the Bank of North Dakota parking lot where speakers talked about Holte, who was 29 years old when when he died on May 27 after being shot while officers served eviction papers at an apartment in Grand Forks. He left behind a wife and an infant son.

The participants prayed, then walked to the bridge that crosses the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan. They spread out along the sidewalk while officers from local law enforcement agencies and the North Dakota Highway Patrol drove across.

"We ended up forming a convey across the bridge during the moment of silence," said Sgt. Noah Lindelow with the Bismarck Police Department.

Lindelow said it was meaningful to see residents here come out to support an officer who wasn't from their own community.

"We know, doing this job day to day, this community supports us," he said.

Mandan resident Sheldon Sime was among the participants.