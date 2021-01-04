Resentencing of Bismarck man in child rape case goes before North Dakota Supreme Court

“Although I don’t condone someone misleading the court by forged letters, it wasn’t that serious a thing, and I don’t think even if the court did have jurisdiction they should have done anything,” Pulkrabek said.

The state also missed the 120-day deadline for any resentencing, Pulkrabek said, adding that his client did not waive the time limit.

Glasser’s actions were criminal and far more than little white lies meant to show him in a better light, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer told the justices.

“This was an intentional act by the defendant on three separate occasions to lie to the court,” Lawyer said.

When false information is considered in sentencing, the court shouldn’t be stopped from coming back to reconsider the sentence, she said.

The matter would have been taken care of sooner if not for delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawyer said. The matter of jurisdiction was addressed in the motion filed by the state and the defendant did not object at that time, she said.

Pulkrabek asked the judges to send the case back to the district court with instructions to cancel the new sentence and reinstate the original. The court will rule later.