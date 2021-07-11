Repurposing products and lives: Heavens Helpers to open repurpose store

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All proceeds from the store will go to paying overhead expenses and back to the Soup Cafe, with a long-term goal of creating safe housing for individuals and families, Matt Meier said.

"Right now there’s limited resources for families who are coming out of addiction or are looking for a safe place to stay," he said. "If we can create an environment for people to be around other good people, that’ll overall help the community."

Turning an old tire store into a retail outfit has been a challenge, Matt Meier said, but repainted walls and shelving have helped transform the space.

While they have a variety of products such as tools, blinds, couches and flooring, Matt Meier said they are selective with what donations are, and are not, accepted.

"We don't want to be a thrift store for people to take all of their junk to," he said. "People are going to be putting this stuff in their homes, so the people donating it shouldn't donate something that's going to harm someone or isn't going to be good for someone else."

Matt Meier said they hope to open the store sometime in August, but it could take until September to finish construction, painting and pricing.