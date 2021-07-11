Repurposing products and lives: Heavens Helpers to open repurpose store

The Heavens Helpers ministry started with a soup kitchen but is expanding its mission.
Executive Director Mark Meier said the ministry's mission is always evolving and traveling down different avenues, from feeding people at the Soup Cafe to providing clothing for those in need at the Heavens Helpers Closet (701).
The newest venture is the Heavens Helpers RePurpose Store, which aims to employ those who have a hard time finding work because of their past.
The store is accepting donations of used furniture, appliances and building material for their soon-to-be-open location at 1401 E. Main Ave. in Bismarck. Besides providing employment opportunities, the store would help keep usable items out of landfills and offer the community quality products at a lower price.
“We always knew that we wanted to do something where we could help out some people who might’ve had some challenges get a decent job," he said. "So really, the Heavens Helpers RePurpose Store was birthed out of that desire to be able to help people in that way."
Mark Meier said he's excited to be working with his son, Matt Meier. Originally from Bismarck, Matt recently moved back home from Minnesota to manage the store.
“This is something Mark really had a vision for and when I heard him talking about it, I thought 'I could really get behind this and come and help manage it,'" Matt Meier said. "It combines both his strengths and mine to help make this possible.”
All proceeds from the store will go to paying overhead expenses and back to the Soup Cafe, with a long-term goal of creating safe housing for individuals and families, Matt Meier said.
"Right now there’s limited resources for families who are coming out of addiction or are looking for a safe place to stay," he said. "If we can create an environment for people to be around other good people, that’ll overall help the community."
Turning an old tire store into a retail outfit has been a challenge, Matt Meier said, but repainted walls and shelving have helped transform the space.
While they have a variety of products such as tools, blinds, couches and flooring, Matt Meier said they are selective with what donations are, and are not, accepted.
"We don't want to be a thrift store for people to take all of their junk to," he said. "People are going to be putting this stuff in their homes, so the people donating it shouldn't donate something that's going to harm someone or isn't going to be good for someone else."
Matt Meier said they hope to open the store sometime in August, but it could take until September to finish construction, painting and pricing.
In the meantime, the store is still accepting donations. Matt Meier said they have received mostly furniture and would benefit from getting more working appliances such as microwaves, blenders, washers and dryers.
Those wanting to stay updated on the store's progress can visit the Heavens Helpers RePurpose Store Facebook page.
"We want to help the community, there's a lot of good people here," Matt Meier said. "If the city of Bismarck and Mandan come and find good items at a reasonable price, and feel good with where the proceeds are going, I think it's going to take off really well."