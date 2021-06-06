Red flag warning issued for Bismarck area

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Bismarck area until 9 p.m. Sunday, indicating high fire risk.

The warning means all recreational burning is banned, including using outdoor fire pits, fire places, portable outdoor fire places and chimineas, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Smoking should be restricted to areas free of combustible materials, and cigarette butts should be completely put out and paced in proper disposal containers, not on the ground.

People should be cognizant when driving off-road that their vehicles or equipment could create sparks and fires.

Red flag warnings are issued amid critical fire weather conditions, including high winds and low relative humidity. Fires in those conditions can start quickly, spread rapidly and burn intensely, according to the fire department.

Sunday's high was expected to hit the low 80s in Bismarck, according to the National Weather Service. The area could experience wind gusts up to 44 mph.

All of North Dakota except for its southernmost counties was under a red flag warning Sunday afternoon.

More information is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps and https://www.weather.gov/bis/.

