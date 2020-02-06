Recycling collection truck catches fire in Bismarck

The driver of a recycling collection truck escaped injury when the truck's load caught fire.

Bismarck firefighters responded about 12:30 p.m. Thursday to a vacant parking lot in the 3000 block of Jericho Road where the truck driver had dumped the flaming recyclables when he noticed smoke coming from the back of the vehicle.

Firefighters put out the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

There was some fire and smoke damage to the cargo area of the truck, according to the fire department.

