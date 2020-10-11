Rally urges renaming of Custer Park in Bismarck

Supporters gathered Sunday in Bismarck's Custer Park to again call on local elected officials to rename the park and also to end Columbus Day observances.

"Today marks the day of ending the celebration of genocide," organizer M. Angel Moniz said. "We will continue the work to see that they rename Custer Park and abolish Columbus Day and begin to respect and live cohesively together with the Indigenous peoples on their ancestral homelands."

Monday is Columbus Day, named for the 15th-century explorer who some say committed abuses against Indigenous people.

Moniz hopes the event leads the Bismarck Park Board to "begin to listen to us and hear our voices." She would like to see Custer Park renamed as "something more welcoming to everyone."

Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer led the Seventh Cavalry and lived at Fort Abraham Lincoln near present-day Mandan for three years.

He was killed along with more than 200 of his men at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, or Greasy Grass, in 1876. But he also fought against Native American tribes on the Great Plains during the 1860s and 1870s, including an attack in present-day Oklahoma known as the Washita Massacre.